Explained: Why Delhi Wants Metro's '2 Liquor Bottles Allowed' Rule Changed

There is a demand to change rules since Delhi Metro ferry commuters between Delhi and NCR cities.

he Delhi government has sought a change in the rule. The department has written to the DMRC saying that the new rule is "contrary to the law". The red-flag comes in the wake of different set of rules followed by Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments where some districts are part of the DMRC network.

According to excise department rules in Delhi, liquor cannot be sold to any person below the age of 25, while in Haryana's Gurugram, it can be sold to anyone who is above 18. In UP, meanwhile, the legal drinking age is 21. "The Metro trains ferry commuters between Delhi and NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad," a senior officer of Delhi's excise department told news agency PTI.

Further, the Delhi Excise Act allows only one sealed bottle of liquor like rum, vodka and whisky to be carried from one state to another. In Uttar Pradesh, one sealed bottle is allowed whereas in Haryana, the limit is one litre.

DMRC, on its part, said that the decision on what items are permitted for carriage on Metro trains is based upon permissibility by the security agency in charge.

"Passengers are expected to follow extant rules and regulations of the concerned state excise department with regard to carrying liquor during cross-border transit," the DMRC said in a statement.

However, the "concern" of the excise department will be conveyed to the security agency to examine accordingly, it added.

The two-bottle norm was recommended by a committee comprising DMRC and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for security at Metro stations.