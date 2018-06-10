Nine Popular Hangout Spots In Delhi Found Serving Expired Beer Nine prominent venues at popular hangout spots like Hauz Khas, New Friends Colony and Connaught Place have been found serving "expired beer".

Share EMAIL PRINT A total of 94 pubs put of the 214 inspected, were found violating excise rules. (Representational) New Delhi: Before you gulp down your favourite brand of beer at a bar or a club in the city, make sure you check the expiry date on the bottle, especially after some establishments have been found serving "expired beer".



The Excise department has found nine prominent venues at popular hangout spots like Hauz Khas, New Friends Colony and Connaught Place serving "expired beer" during surprise inspections between August 19, 2017 and April 13, 2018.



In a written response to a question asked by AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi in the Delhi Assembly, the Excise Department said 214 pubs, bars and restaurants were inspected by its Enforcement Branch last year. Out of those, 94 bars were found violating excise rules.



According to data provided to the Assembly, nine restobars located in Vasant Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Saket, New Friends Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, Connaught Place and Janakpuri were found serving "expired beer" to customers during the inspections.



Labels of beer bottles usually mention the time up to which they can be safely consumed.



"The department takes action if restobars and clubs are found serving beer which has expired as per the written advice," he said.



In five instances, alcohol was served to "underage customers". Complaints related to the same had been lodged with the police, the department said.



In Delhi, the legal drinking age is 25 years. In June 2015, the department had submitted a proposal to the AAP government asking for the legal drinking to be brought down to 21.



The proposal was turned down.



During the inspections, most of the clubs were also found violating the seat-capacity conditions. In these cases, fines were imposed on such establishments.





Before you gulp down your favourite brand of beer at a bar or a club in the city, make sure you check the expiry date on the bottle, especially after some establishments have been found serving "expired beer".The Excise department has found nine prominent venues at popular hangout spots like Hauz Khas, New Friends Colony and Connaught Place serving "expired beer" during surprise inspections between August 19, 2017 and April 13, 2018.In a written response to a question asked by AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi in the Delhi Assembly, the Excise Department said 214 pubs, bars and restaurants were inspected by its Enforcement Branch last year. Out of those, 94 bars were found violating excise rules.According to data provided to the Assembly, nine restobars located in Vasant Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Saket, New Friends Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, Connaught Place and Janakpuri were found serving "expired beer" to customers during the inspections.Labels of beer bottles usually mention the time up to which they can be safely consumed."The department takes action if restobars and clubs are found serving beer which has expired as per the written advice," he said.In five instances, alcohol was served to "underage customers". Complaints related to the same had been lodged with the police, the department said.In Delhi, the legal drinking age is 25 years. In June 2015, the department had submitted a proposal to the AAP government asking for the legal drinking to be brought down to 21. The proposal was turned down.During the inspections, most of the clubs were also found violating the seat-capacity conditions. In these cases, fines were imposed on such establishments. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter