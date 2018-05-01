BS-VI Fuel To Be Available In 17 Districts Of Delhi NCR By April 1, 2019 As far as other 12 metropolitan cities are concerned, it is not possible to make BS-VI (Euro-VI) fuel available there by April 1, 2019, but all attempts would be made to make it available in these areas by April 1, 2020, he said.

Share EMAIL PRINT BS-VI (Euro-VI) fuel will be made available by April 1, 2019, in 17 of the 23 districts in Delhi NCR New Delhi: The Central government today told the Supreme Court that the BS-VI (Euro-VI) fuel will be made available by April 1, 2019, in 17 of the 23 districts in the National Capital Region.



The government told a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta that BS-VI (Euro-VI) fuel will also be made available in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on or before April 1, 2019.



Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, representing the government, told the bench that it would not be possible to change the pricing structure of diesel since the maximum basic excise duty was already being levied on the fuel.



As far as other 12 metropolitan cities are concerned, it is not possible to make BS-VI (Euro-VI) fuel available there by April 1, 2019, but all attempts would be made to make it available in these areas by April 1, 2020, he said.



During the hearing, the bench said it would consider on July 13, the issue relating to whether to increase the compensatory cess on diesel vehicle.



The bench was hearing matters arising out of a 1985 Public Interest Litigation or PIL by environmentalist MC Mehta who had raised the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR.





