BS-VI Fuel To Be Available In 17 Districts Of Delhi NCR By April 1, 2019

The government told a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta that BS-VI (Euro-VI) fuel will also be made available in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on or before April 1, 2019.
Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, representing the government, told the bench that it would not be possible to change the pricing structure of diesel since the maximum basic excise duty was already being levied on the fuel.
As far as other 12 metropolitan cities are concerned, it is not possible to make BS-VI (Euro-VI) fuel available there by April 1, 2019, but all attempts would be made to make it available in these areas by April 1, 2020, he said.
The bench was hearing matters arising out of a 1985 Public Interest Litigation or PIL by environmentalist MC Mehta who had raised the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR.