Environment Norms Flouted Over 4,000 Times Last Week In Delhi: Government

The "Clean Air for Delhi" campaign was launched jointly by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 10 to find a permanent solution to pollution in the National Capital Region, including Delhi, through experiments and an awareness drive over a fortnight.
The Environment Ministry has claimed improvement in Delhi's air quality during the course of the campaign.
"Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that the level of air quality which was in 'very poor' category at the beginning, remained at 'moderate' level from February 12 to 15 and at 'poor' level on three days -- February 16, 17 and 18," a ministry statement said.
The ministry added that there had also been a noticeable reduction in levels of pollution, particularly in comparison to the level of pollution on the same day in 2017.
As many as 70 teams with officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, civic bodies, Delhi Police and NGOs have been formed for the campaign.
The Clean Air for Delhi campaign will continue till February 23.