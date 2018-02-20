Environment Norms Flouted Over 4,000 Times Last Week In Delhi: Government The "Clean Air for Delhi" campaign was launched jointly by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 10 to find a permanent solution to pollution in the National Capital Region, including Delhi, through experiments and an awareness drive over a fortnight.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Air quality level at the start of the week was "very poor"(File Photo) New Delhi: The joint clean air campaign of the Union Environment Ministry and the Delhi government has seen 4,347 violations, and 1,892 instances of slapping of penalties, leading to collection of Rs 54 crore over the past week, officials said on Monday.



The "Clean Air for Delhi" campaign was launched jointly by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 10 to find a permanent solution to pollution in the National Capital Region, including Delhi, through experiments and an awareness drive over a fortnight.





The Environment Ministry has claimed improvement in Delhi's air quality during the course of the campaign.



"Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that the level of air quality which was in 'very poor' category at the beginning, remained at 'moderate' level from February 12 to 15 and at 'poor' level on three days -- February 16, 17 and 18," a ministry statement said.



The ministry added that there had also been a noticeable reduction in levels of pollution, particularly in comparison to the level of pollution on the same day in 2017.





As many as 70 teams with officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, civic bodies, Delhi Police and NGOs have been formed for the campaign.



The campaign's outcome would help the ministry form a larger policy framework to apply throughout the year as a permanent solution to air pollution, the Environment Minister had said earlier.



The Clean Air for Delhi campaign will continue till February 23.



The joint clean air campaign of the Union Environment Ministry and the Delhi government has seen 4,347 violations, and 1,892 instances of slapping of penalties, leading to collection of Rs 54 crore over the past week, officials said on Monday.The "Clean Air for Delhi" campaign was launched jointly by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 10 to find a permanent solution to pollution in the National Capital Region, including Delhi, through experiments and an awareness drive over a fortnight.The Environment Ministry has claimed improvement in Delhi's air quality during the course of the campaign."Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that the level of air quality which was in 'very poor' category at the beginning, remained at 'moderate' level from February 12 to 15 and at 'poor' level on three days -- February 16, 17 and 18," a ministry statement said.The ministry added that there had also been a noticeable reduction in levels of pollution, particularly in comparison to the level of pollution on the same day in 2017.As many as 70 teams with officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, civic bodies, Delhi Police and NGOs have been formed for the campaign. The campaign's outcome would help the ministry form a larger policy framework to apply throughout the year as a permanent solution to air pollution, the Environment Minister had said earlier.The Clean Air for Delhi campaign will continue till February 23.