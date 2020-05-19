Ensure Employees Have Aarogya Setu App On Phones: Delhi Government To Companies

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi government announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations for the latest phase of lockdown.

Delhi government advised all employers to ensure that Aarogya Setu app is installed by their employees

New Delhi:

Delhi government on Tuesday advised all employers to ensure that Aarogya Setu app is installed by their employees on their mobile phones amid the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

"With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best efforts basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu app is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones," the government said.

