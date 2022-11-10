Elderly Delhi Woman, Living Alone, Was Killed By Ex Domestic Help: Cops

Police rushed to the spot and found Kulwant Kaur, 75, unconscious in her flat. (Representational)

A 25-year-old domestic help and her husband were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing her former elderly employer in south Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rani, and Yogesh Kumar Arora, 31, both residents of Chattarpur Enclave Part-II, they said.

According to police, the accused were in need of money and hatched the plan to rob the woman.

The matter came to light Tuesday when someone informed police about a woman lying unconscious on the first floor of a flat in Amar Colony.

Police rushed to the spot and found Kulwant Kaur, 75, unconscious in her flat. She was taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

From the nature of injuries, police concluded jewellery items were forcefully removed from her body. There were injury marks over the woman's neck and ears, police said.

The entry was friendly as there was no damage to the gates and windows, they said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Rani, who used to work in their house around 15 years ago, had recently visited the house and met the woman. Kaur had also informed her daughters about Rani's visit, police said.

Shamina, the current maid, told police that Rani's number was written on a piece of paper and kept somewhere in the house. Police searched the house and retrieved the piece of paper with her number, the officer said.

Later, Rani, and her husband, Arora, were apprehended from Chattarpur Enclave Phase-II, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Police recovered two gold bangles, one gold ring, one pistol with two live cartridges, and 83 liquor bottles from the house. Two separate cases of Excise Act and Arms Act have also been registered, Hooda said.

The accused revealed that they were in dire need of money as Arora earned Rs 7,000 from a shop, which was not enough for the lifestyle they wanted, they said.

Rani was working as a maid in west Delhi and is on one month leave, police said.

They also confessed to have planned Kaur's murder after Rani's visit to her house on Sunday.

During her visit, Rani observed that the woman was living alone and feeling lonely and out of sorts after the marriage of all three daughters, they said.

According to police, the accused entered the house of the victim, allegedly strangled her and escaped with the valuables. Post mortem report is awaited for the exact cause of the death.

Rani came to Delhi a long time ago and had started working as a maid.

She had reportedly worked at the victim's house for four years.

The accused further said that she had won Kaur's confidence and she was very happy when she visited her on Sunday and Tuesday, police said.

Arora is presently unemployed. He was running a small restaurant, but during the pandemic he closed it and rented his shop, they added.

