East Delhi Municipal Body Proposes Ending Jailed Tahir Hussain's Membership

Tahir Hussain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with northeast Delhi riots (File)

The BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation has proposed termination of EDMC membership of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, citing alleged "violation" of municipal norms, officials said on Thursday.

Tahir Hussain, who was elected councillor from Nehru Vihar ward of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, is in jail since March for his alleged involvement in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the communal violence that shook northeast Delhi in February.

"As per the rule of the DMC Act, if a member is absent in all meetings for three successive months without permission of the corporation, then the corporation may declare his seat vacant," said a senior EDMC official in the municipal secretary''s office.

The proposal will now be sent to the Lt Governor of Delhi, he said.

East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain claimed, "no information" has been received by his office or the municipal secretary''s office, from Tahir Hussain's lawyers or his family, citing the "reason of his absence in three successive House meetings".

"We know he's in jail. But, we used to send a copy of the meeting invite and agenda to his office before every House meeting, but we got no reply, so the DMC rules have been applied," the senior official said.

Mr Jain said the move comes in keeping with Section 33 (2) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

The mayor said the proposal to terminate his membership from EDMC House was passed in its meeting on Wednesday.

