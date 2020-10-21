E-Prison Module To Start In January 2021 In Delhi, High Court Told

The E-prison module will be implemented in district courts by January 2021, High Court was informed.

The Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday that the e-prison module for streamlining communication between courts and jails, like delivery of remand and bail orders and warrants, will be implemented in district courts by January 2021.

Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that as a pilot run, the module is being implemented in three courts -- Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (central) and two Metropolitan Magistrates (central).

DSLSA counsel Sumer Sethi submitted that on October 13, a meeting headed by Centralized Computer Committee chairman was held with DLSA member secretary, several judicial officers and NIC officials.

He said the e-prison module will be implemented in magisterial courts across the city by November 30 and in all other Delhi district courts having criminal jurisdiction by January 15, 2021.

The bench asked the Principal District and Sessions Judge (Head quarters) to file a compliance report and listed the matter for further hearing on January 28.

It also asked DG (Prisons), represented through standing counsel Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, to file a report placing on record the manner in which modified production warrants have helped jail authorities in releasing prisoners and any ambiguity shall also be mentioned in it.

The submissions were made in pursuance the high court's October 8 order by which DSLSA member secretary Kanwaljeet Arora was asked to approach the Principal District and Sessions Judge (HQ), Tis Hazari, for a clarification as to the timeline within which the module will be made functional.