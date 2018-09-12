Rs 10 Thali, Sanitary Pads Promised In Delhi University Elections

DUSU polls saw a 43 per cent voter turnout in 2017 (File)

The 1.35 lakh students of the Delhi University will vote today to elect their representatives to the Delhi University Students' Union or DUSU. 23 candidates from various outfits affiliated to major political parties - including the Congress, the AAP and the BJP - are contesting for several posts in the student body.

Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres for the DUSU election. The polling in the morning colleges started at 8 am and will end at 1 pm. In evening colleges, voting will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm. Senior faculty members have been posted as observers at voting centres.

The counting of votes will start at 8:30 am on September 13 in the Community Hall, Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi.

While the NSUI promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag to the university and thali for Rs 10 during their poll campaign, the ABVP promised to spend 50 per cent of the student union's budget on women and social justice-related activities. The ABVP also promised to lay special emphasis on sports in the university and installing sanitary pad vending machines in colleges.

The Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti and All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the polls.

The AAP's student wing promised installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campus, ending the "culture of hooliganism" and opposing commercialisation of education.

Last year, the polls saw a 43 per cent voter turnout.

With inputs from PTI