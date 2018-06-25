No 2nd Cut-Off For Several Courses In Delhi University Colleges Over 15,000 admissions took place in the three days after the first cut-offs were announced in Delhi University colleges

Several Delhi University colleges, including LSR, SRCC and Hindu, did not announce their second cut-off for several courses on Sunday as their seats were filled after the announcement of the first cut-off on June 19.



Over 15,000 admissions took place in the three days after the first cut-offs were announced. On Sunday, the second cut-offs were announced but many colleges did not need to do it for several courses.



Lady Shri Ram College has closed admissions for BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Sociology and B.Com (Honours).



LSR had announced a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for the BA programme in the first list which came down to 97.75 per cent in the second.



In Kirori Mal College, admissions have been closed for BA (Honours) Urdu, BA (Honours) Sanskrit, and B.Sc. (Physical Sciences) with computer science optional for general category candidates.



SRCC has closed admissions for Scheduled Castes candidates for its BA (Honours) Economics.



Gargi College and Hindu College have also closed admissions for general category candidates in BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA programme.



Miranda House has closed admissions for general category candidates in BA (Honours) Geography, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Philosophy.



Ramjas College has closed admissions for general candidates in BA (Honours) Hindi, BA programme and B.Com.



Delhi University threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7. The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists. The first cut-offs were announced on June 19.



