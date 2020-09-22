Drunk Mechanic Takes Mercedes For Joyride In Delhi, Crashes Into Auto

The man told the police that he had alcohol in the car and then took two of his woman friends for a ride.

A joyride turned into a nightmare for a car mechanic when the Mercedes he was driving hit an auto rickshaw and injured three pedestrians in south-east Delhi. The man who was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol has been arrested, police said.

The mechanic has been identified as Alam, a resident of New Seelampur, they said.

During interrogation, the man revealed that the car belonged to one of his clients, who left it at his workshop for repair work.

"When he reached near Sarai Kale Khan red light, the car went out of control and hit the auto-rickshaw. It jumped the divider and hit three pedestrians," deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said.

He tried to restart his car but it didn't work. In the meantime, a crowd gathered around the accident spot, which led to a traffic jam, Mr Meena added.

Some beer bottles and food items were also found inside the car.

The injured pedestrians -- identified as Brijesh, Mahender and Suresh -- were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center, the police said. However, the auto-rickshaw driver, Sachin, escaped unhurt, they said.