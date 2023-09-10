Drunk Man Kills Friend Who Stopped Him From Assaulting Wife: Delhi Police

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the police said (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by his drunken friend in south Delhi's Kishangarh when he tried to stop him from assaulting his wife, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mingchang, alias Jimmy, has been arrested, they added.

The incident took place around 4:30 am on Saturday at the house of the victim, Robin Shrestha (25), a resident of Munirka, who lived with his live-in partner for the last two years. He worked at a call centre in Noida.

The police got a call about the stabbing incident on Saturday, following which a team was dispatched to the spot and the accused was arrested.

"Jimmy is a resident of Manipur and belongs to the Naga tribe," a senior police official said.

The accused, his wife, and their two-year-old son were staying with Robin at his house as there was no air-conditioner at their home.

"Jimmy, who is a nail artist, had consumed alcohol at the victim's house and began abusing and assaulting his wife. When Robin and his girlfriend intervened and stopped him from doing so, a verbal spat ensued between both of them," the official said.

As the argument escalated, the accused took out a knife, stabbed Robin in the chest, and fled. Robin's live-in partner took him to the Safdarjung Hospital where he died of his injuries.

A case has been filed against Jimmy under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said. He has been arrested and is being interrogated, they added.

