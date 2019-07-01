Doctor Allegedly Thrashed, Resident Doctors Of A Delhi Hospital Protest

Resident doctors at Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao hospital demanding doctors' safety

Resident doctors at North Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao hospital today launched a protest demanding doctors' safety and halted all Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services.

A junior doctor was allegedly attacked by the relatives of a patient on Saturday evening at North Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao hospital. As a result of this, the resident doctors of the hospital today launched a protest demanding doctors' safety and halted all Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services.

Protesting doctors were seen raising slogans, "Save the Saviour" and "Band Karo OPD Band Karo" (shut down the OPD services) at the hospital.

Abhishek Bhatia, a junior doctor said, "A doctor was thrashed on Saturday by relatives of a patient. He sustained grievous injuries.

Patient's condition was not good, and everything was explained about his medical condition yet 10-15 people came and thrashed the doctor in broad daylight."

"We will not let any OPD work take place unless the safety of doctors is ensured. Only emergency services will be functional," he added.

"The government should enhance rules and regulations for ensuring the safety of doctors," said another protesting junior doctor.

Due to the doctors' strike, the patients were inconvenience.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability