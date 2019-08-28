CCTV Will Help Police Nab Accused In Mobile Snatching Case: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said police will find out the accused with the help of CCTV camera's footage.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday tweeted images of a mobile snatching incident in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar and said footage from CCTV cameras installed by the AAP government will help the police nab the accused.

A Twitter user on Tuesday shared a video in which two-bike borne men wearing helmets fled after snatching a woman's cell phone in Pandav Nagar. The woman could be seen running after the bike in the video.

"The CCTV cameras installed by @msisodia captured an incident in Pandav nagar today. It is difficult to say that this thief will be caught! But one of the benefits of this footage will be that now @DelhiPolice will have to lodge an FIR of snatching as opposed to that of missing," he tweeted in Hindi.

Sharing his tweet, Mr Sisodia said, "The incident of snatching the mobile captured in CCTV. Nearly 50 CCTVs of Delhi government have been installed in Pandav Nagar and Patparganj villages recently. The police will find out with their help. Where will they escape?"

