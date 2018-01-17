Dense Fog In Delhi Leads To 21 Trains Delayed, 13 Cancelled The minimum temperature in the national capital for today has been registered as 5 degrees, while the maximum temperature was registered as 23 degress, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast. The India Met Department has also predicted dense fog for today.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi Weather: Dense fog has again descended in the capital after days of relief. New Delhi: Highlights Minimum temperature in Delhi is 5 degrees Celsius Met department predicts foggy day; 21 trains cancelled, 13 delayed Met department says expect cold, damp weather next few days



The Air Quality Index for New Delhi was recorded at 318.



A forecast of minimum night temperatures by 2-3 degrees over the plains of northwest has also been predicted. Thus, it will get colder at night as well.



Dense fog, cold wave and ground frost is expected to cover all of North India.



The Met department has also said in its seven day forecast that dense fog shall continue till at least tomorrow. From Friday onwards till Sunday, the forecast has predicted shallow fog in the city. The forecast also predicts partly cloudy weather with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm in Tuesday, next week.



Due to low visibility and operational reasons as well, 21 trains were running late on Tuesday, while four trains were rescheduled and 13 were cancelled.



Since the railways have been impacted due to the fog, people have been adversely affected and are facing discomfort. live train running status,



Dense fog has made a comeback in Delhi after days of relief for the national capital's residents. Train schedules were also affected, with 21 trains running late, four trains rescheduled and 13 trains getting cancelled on Tuesday due to low visibility in the city. The minimum temperature in the national capital for today has been registered as 5 degrees, while the maximum temperature was registered as 23 degress, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast. The India Met Department has also predicted dense fog for today.The Air Quality Index for New Delhi was recorded at 318.A forecast of minimum night temperatures by 2-3 degrees over the plains of northwest has also been predicted. Thus, it will get colder at night as well.Dense fog, cold wave and ground frost is expected to cover all of North India.The Met department has also said in its seven day forecast that dense fog shall continue till at least tomorrow. From Friday onwards till Sunday, the forecast has predicted shallow fog in the city. The forecast also predicts partly cloudy weather with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm in Tuesday, next week. Due to low visibility and operational reasons as well, 21 trains were running late on Tuesday, while four trains were rescheduled and 13 were cancelled.Since the railways have been impacted due to the fog, people have been adversely affected and are facing discomfort. Railbeeps.com is fastest mobile friendly website which provides answers to enquirers related to Indian Railways like PNR status trains between two stations and more.