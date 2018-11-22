Delhi's Top Electoral Officer Likely To Be Appointed Chief Secretary

Vijay Dev, a 1987-batch IAS officer, has also also been Chandigarh UT adviser.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Dev is likely to be appointed the chief secretary, sources said on Thursday. A formal order of the appointment of Mr Dev, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is expected anytime soon, they said.

Mr Dev has also been Chandigarh UT adviser.

Incumbent Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was recently transferred to the Department of Telecommunications of the central government.

Mr Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in February, has been appointed as additional secretary in the telecom department.