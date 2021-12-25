Delhi's Minimum Temperature Settles At 7 Degrees Celsius

Delhi is expected to see mainly clear sky, and maximum temperature may reach up to 23 degrees.

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality index was recorded in the 'severe' category on Saturday morning with the AQI clocking 412 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city is expected to see mainly clear sky, and the maximum temperature may reach up to 23 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The relative humidity was 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

On Friday, the city's 24-hour average air quality index read 415 at 4 pm. It was 423 on Thursday, 407 on Wednesday and 402 on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)