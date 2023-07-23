Delhi's Maximum Settles At 37.5 Degree Celsius, Light Rain Likely Tomorrow

For Monday, IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain. (Representational)

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.9 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The weather department had predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. However, rain eluded the city on Sunday.

For Monday as well, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. The humidity oscillated between at 8.30 am recovered at 71 and 70 per cent, it said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the ''satisfactory'' category with a reading of 72 at 8 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

