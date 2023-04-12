Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Students of a south Delhi school were evacuated on Monday after receiving a bomb threat via an email.PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comAlso ReadBlockchain Impact Lab Launched in Hyderabad-Based Indian School of Business: Details"Couldn't Bear To See Indian-Hindu...": Student's Charge At UK UniversityUpset By Power Cut, Man Makes Hoax Bomb Call To D Fadnavis' House: CopsTrack Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world. Watch Live News:Follow Us:delhi school bomb threatbomb threatindian school