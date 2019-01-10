Delhi's Elderly, Cows To Live Together In Special Home In Government Plan

There are more than 12,000 stray cows in Delhi, according to a 2012 livestock census.

The Delhi government plans to create a special home for both elderly people and thousands of stray cattle, in a new animal welfare blitz also aimed at reducing numbers of monkeys and stray dogs.

Gopal Rai, the local development minister, said "cows and senior citizens will co-exist, taking care of each other" in the planned pilot facility in southwest Delhi.

"When a cow dries up, people leave her and she ends up in a gaushala (cow shelter). Similarly, humans too are abandoned and sent to old age homes, even by rich families," local media quoted Mr Rai as saying as he unveiled the programme on Wednesday.

Other steps include "birth control" measures for monkeys, the sterilisation of stray dogs and electronic chips for cows and pets.

In addition, people unable to look after their cows - a common sight on Delhi's roads, impeding traffic and eating rubbish - will be able to house the animals in special hostels for a small fee.

Rumours of cows being taken for slaughter have sparked murderous reprisals and riots in recent months.

Every month, some 600 cattle are rounded up in Delhi and relocated to five shelters.

A 2012 livestock census found there were more than five million stray cows across India and more than 12,000 in Delhi.

For more Delhi news, click here.