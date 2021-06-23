Delhi's Covid Positivity Rate At Record Low Of 0.15%, 111 Cases In A Day

Delhi lockdown has been eased with malls, restaurants and public places reopening

Delhi reported 111 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate at a record low of 0.15 per cent. On Tuesday, the capital had recorded 134 cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

There were seven deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total fatalities in the capital to 24,940. Delhi has recorded over 14.33 lakh cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Active cases in the city are under 1800 - the lowest since March 8. The recovery rate is at 98.13 per cent while the death rate is at a low of 1.74 per cent.

702 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Over 14.6 lakh people have recovered so far.

Over 76,000 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

Delhi has been witnessing a steady decline in daily cases recently since the surge in infections in the last week of April that left the medical infrastructure crippled and people gasping for breath.

On April 21, Delhi reported its highest single-day spike of 28,395 cases recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The Delhi government imposed a strict lockdown in the capital to tackle the deadly second wave; stringent curbs on public movement was imposed.

The lockdown has now been eased with malls, restaurants and other public places reopening steadily.