Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor'; Rain Likely In Next Few Days

Forecast agency SAFAR said the AQI will continue to remain very poor on Tuesday.(FILE)

Delhi on Monday recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 389, which falls in the "very poor" category, but rain expected in the next couple of days are likely to bring some improvement.

The AQI of neighbouring areas of Ghaziabad (366), Gurugram (355), Noida (346), and Faridabad (340) was also recorded in the very poor category.

At 295, Greater Noida recorded an AQI in the poor category.

Delhi's 24-hour AQI at 4 pm stood at 389. In the morning, the air quality of the national capital was recorded at 387 (very poor).

The government's air quality forecast agency SAFAR said the AQI will continue to remain very poor on Tuesday.

"High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to January 8 that are expected to improve AQI significantly to 'lower end of very poor' through strong dispersion and wet deposition. Mixing layer height continues to be about 1 km," it said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 43 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with shallow fog for Tuesday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 22 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the maximum temperature was 20.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

