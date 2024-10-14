Delhi's Air Quality Remains Poor For 2 Days In A Row

Stage 1 of GRAP anti-pollution has been implemented in the city. (File)

Delhiites have endured two consecutive days of poor air quality, with pollution levels reaching a reading of 234 on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

After Dussehra, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the "poor" category on Sunday with a reading of 224, marking 19 days since the last instance of poor air quality on September 25, the data said.

Meanwhile, farm fires have surged in the past week, with the number of stubble-burning incidents exceeding 100, according to satellite images.

More than 100 farm fires were reported in Punjab between October 10 and October 13.

On Monday, 68 farm fires were reported in Punjab, 29 in Haryana, 25 in Uttar Pradesh and one such incident was reported in the national capital, according to the data.

The Centre's air pollution control panel for Delhi-NCR has directed the state governments in the region to implement the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), as the capital's air quality remained in the "poor" category for a second consecutive day.

Stage 1 of the GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management and regular road cleaning.

It mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, improved traffic management and emission controls in industries, power plants and brick kilns.

Additionally, the first stage of the plan bans open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators and prohibits the use of coal or firewood at eateries.

Pollution control authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi have been instructed to start implementing these measures from 8 am on Tuesday.

The GRAP is divided into four stages based on air quality: Stage 1 -- "Poor" (AQI 201-300), Stage 2 -- "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400), Stage 3 -- "Severe" (AQI 401-450) and Stage 4 -- "Severe Plus" (AQI of above 450).

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity fluctuated between 75 per cent and 39 per cent, with the minimum temperature settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

