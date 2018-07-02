Aam Aadmi Party Welcomes Green Court's Stay On Tree Axing

Felling of trees severely impacts and destroys environment observed National Green Tribunal

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Monday welcomed the National Green Tribunal's decision to put on hold the plan of axing trees in the city, but accused the Central government for not informing the green tribunal about their plans to redesign the redevelopment project.

"AAP welcomes the order of NGT to stall any tree cutting by Central government's NBCC redevelopment," Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said in a tweet.

He accused Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri of submitting a statement, different from their previous statement, to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the replanning of the redevelopment project.

Why did Central Govt's NBCC Advocate not state NGT that they are replanning the whole project? Hardeep Singh Puri sir, your Dept's Media statement and Court statement are different," he said.

After facing backlash against chopping down of over 17,000 fully grown trees, Puri, on June 28 had called for an urgent meeting with all the stakeholders, where he asked the NBCC to rework and redesign the plans. He also assured that "no trees will be cut in the process of redevelopment of Delhi colonies."

The NGT's stay on the felling of trees in Delhi till July 19 came after a petition filed by Delhi-based organisation Green Circle.

Observing that "felling of trees severely impacts and destroys environment", the NGT said: "NBCC should give us clear cut answer about felling of trees and the details of the project." It sought details by July 19, the next date of hearing.

It is estimated that 16,500 trees will be axed for the project, of which over 2,000 have already been felled.

NBCC has objected to the figure of 16,500 trees in the NGT, saying that "the numbers are myths, not right".

According to NBCC, approximately 13,000 trees will have to be axed in Delhi's southern region -- also one of the greenest areas -- in the plan to redevelop three residential colonies to construct 25,000 new flats and a parking space for about 70,000 vehicles.

