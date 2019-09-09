Delhi Woman Killed By Father Over Her Relationship In Delhi: Police

The autopsy report showed that the girl had been choked. (Representational)

A woman in Delhi was allegedly killed by her father over her relationship with a man, the police said today.

The police said that Lakhan, 50, was unhappy about his daughter's relationship with the man and hatched a plan to kill her and make it look like a suicide. His friend helped him.

The man was arrested while performing his daughter's last rites in Delhi's Azadpur.

The autopsy report revealed multiple external injuries on the girl's body. The doctors said the woman was choked.

