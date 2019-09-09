Delhi Woman Killed By Father Over Her Relationship In Delhi: Police

The man was arrested while performing his daughter's last rites in Delhi's Azadpur.

Delhi | | Updated: September 09, 2019 19:11 IST
The autopsy report showed that the girl had been choked. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A woman in Delhi was allegedly killed by her father over her relationship with a man, the police said today.

The police said that Lakhan, 50, was unhappy about his daughter's relationship with the man and hatched a plan to kill her and make it look like a suicide. His friend helped him.

The autopsy report revealed multiple external injuries on the girl's body. The doctors said the woman was choked.



