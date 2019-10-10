Woman Killed As BSF Bus Hits Scooter At Delhi's Lodhi Flyover, 2 Injured

The driver of the BSF bus has been arrested and a case has been filed. (Representational image)

A 28-year-old woman was killed while her husband and daughter were injured on Wednesday morning after a speeding BSF staff bus hit their scooter at Lodhi flyover, police said.

Zamil Alam, 40, a resident of Madangiri, his wife Nelofer and seven-year-old daughter Khushi were taken to a hospital, where Nelofer was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During an inquiry, it was found that they were going to Kalavati Hospital in Connaught Place for the treatment of their daughter.

The bus, on its way to Pragati Maidan to drop the BSF staff from Tigri, allegedly hit the scooter from behind at the flyover.

A case of rash driving, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing death by negligence has been filed, a senior police officer said.

The accused bus driver, identified as Ramesh Chander Sharma, was arrested, he said. Police said that Zamil is a hawker at Madangir.

"I got information regarding the incident on Wednesday at around 10 AM. A BSF vehicle hit their scooter while they were on the way towards Kalavati Hospital for the treatment of their daughter," Ashraf Ali, a neighbour of Zamil, said.

Zamil got some minor injuries and is out of danger while his daughter, who has been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, is critical.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.