Delhi Woman Injured After Ex-JDU Lawmaker Fires Gun On New Year Eve: Cops

A 42-year-old woman sustained injuries after a former JDU Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA allegedly fired celebratory gun shots in the air during a New Year's Eve party at his farm house in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said Tuesday.

The accused Raju Singh, a former JDU MLA from Bihar, is on the run, they added.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, alerted the police about the injury to the woman's head purportedly from gun firing, officials said.

The victim identified as Archana Gupta is an architect, an officer said.

In his complaint, the victim's husband alleged they were in the farm house on Monday night to celebrate the new year along with friends. At around 12 am, two-three rounds were reportedly fired by Raju Singh, the senior police officer said.

Immediately, the man noticed his wife had fallen down and was bleeding, he said.

Ms Gupta was taken to the hospital where she was receiving treatment, he added.

A case was registered against Raju Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, a senior police officer said.

The officer said the accused has five cases registered against him. His wife is a former Member of Legislative Council from Bihar.

The farm house is owned by Raju Singh's mother where he lives with his family, he said.

Raju Singh's two brothers also live with their families at the farm house. The accused is on the run and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, police said.