Delhi Woman Hangs Herself During Video Chat After Argument With Friend

A 21-year-old student pursuing a Company Secretary (CS) course committed suicide during a video chat on Whatsapp with her male friend in north Delhi, police said on Monday. A complaint has been filed against the man for abetment to suicide.

Shivani Sharma had arguments with her friend during a WhatsApp video conversation and hanged herself with a sash from a ceiling fan at her house in New Usmanpur area late Saturday night, police added.

"While she was taking the extreme step, her friend called up her father - who has a shop on the ground floor of the house. He ran upstairs but by the time he reached her room, Shivani had hanged herself," Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

"We have seized her mobile phone and sent it for forensics analysis to extract the video footage of the incident. An FIR has been registered against her friend for abetment of suicide," Mr Thakur added.

