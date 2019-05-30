Delhi Woman Falls From Fourth Floor Of Her Home, Dies

Sunita Singh was walking on the roof of her building when she fell down in Bharat Vihar in Delhi.

A 55-year-old woman fell from the fourth floor while walking on the roof in West Delhi.

The police received a call around 7:05 in the morning about a woman lying in an unconscious state in Bharat Vihar.



Sunita Singh, a resident of Block D, was immediately taken to Rockland Hospital where she was declared brought dead.



During the initial investigation, it was found that the woman was a diabetic and was under depression.



Police is waiting for the post-mortem report, based on which the investigations will proceed.