Delhi Woman Falls From Fourth Floor Of Her Home, Dies

A 55-year-old woman fell from the fourth floor while walking on the roof in West Delhi.
The police received a call around 7:05 in the morning about a woman lying in an unconscious state in Bharat Vihar.
Sunita Singh, a resident of Block D, was immediately taken to Rockland Hospital where she was declared brought dead.
During the initial investigation, it was found that the woman was a diabetic and was under depression.
Police is waiting for the post-mortem report, based on which the investigations will proceed.