Delhi Woman Falls From Fourth Floor Of Her Home, Dies

Delhi | | Updated: May 30, 2019 16:11 IST
Sunita Singh was walking on the roof of her building when she fell down in Bharat Vihar in Delhi.


New Delhi: 

A 55-year-old woman fell from the fourth floor while walking on the roof in West Delhi.

The police received a call around 7:05 in the morning about a woman lying in an unconscious state in Bharat Vihar.

Sunita Singh, a resident of Block D, was immediately taken to Rockland Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During the initial investigation, it was found that the woman was a diabetic and was under depression.

Police is waiting for the post-mortem report, based on which the investigations will proceed.

