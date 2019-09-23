Delhi Woman Beaten To Death By Landlord, His Family On Suspicion Of Theft

The landlord, his wife, and son, along with their domestic help have been arrested, police said.

A man, his family and their domestic help have been arrested for allegedly beating to death their 44-year-old tenant, a widow, on suspicion that she stole cash from the residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Sunday.

Manju Goyal had complained of chest pain after the thrashing by Satish Pahwa, his wife, their son Pankaj and their maid Kamlesh, they said.

The woman's brother Mahesh Jindal was informed about the alleged theft via a phone call from Satish Pahwa on Saturday morning.

Mahesh Jindal informed police about it and went to Satish Pahwa's residence to check on his sister. There he found his sister injured. He took her back to his residence, where Manju's condition deteriorated. She later died of her injuries, police said.

"Her body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem," said a senior police officer.

Satish Pahwa, 54, his wife, Pankaj, 29, and their domestic help have been arrested, he said.

The woman is survived by her two children, who were in Haryana at the time of the incident.

