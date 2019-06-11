Delhi Woman, A Former Bootlegger, Shot At For Refusing To Sell Liquor: Police

A country-made pistol with three live cartridges used in the crime were recovered. (Representational)

A 40-year-old woman, a former bootlegger, was shot at by a man for not selling liquor to him and his two friends in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, following which the three were arrested, the police said today.

The victim was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by her family and doctors have said that she is out of danger, they said.

The accused, identified as Vikas Mishra, 24, Pankaj, 23, and Mintoo, 22, were arrested from Bhalswa village, the police said.

The incident occurred on June 7 when the three men went to the house of the woman and asked for beer, the police said. The woman told them that she did not have any but a quarrel broke out as they thought that she was lying.

Vikas Mishra, who was drunk, opened fire at the woman and fled, Bhisham Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said.

The woman was a bootlegger earlier, but since the last one year she had stopped. The accused assumed that she was still running her business, he said.

A case has been registered.

Investigations revealed that Vikas Mishra is a "notorious criminal" of Jahangirpuri area, the police said. Around 15 days ago, he had opened fire at a man, the officer added.

A country-made pistol with three live cartridges used in the crime were recovered from the possession of Mishra, police said.