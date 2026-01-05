Advertisement
Read Time: 1 min
Video: UP Man Forces Dog To Drink Alcohol, Gets Arrested
A case has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act
Baghpat (UP):

A man has been arrested here for allegedly subjecting a dog to cruelty and forcing it to consume alcohol after a video of the incident surfaced online, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the video showed the youth torturing a dog and forcibly making it drink an intoxicating substance from a liquor bottle.

After the video surfaced online, the Baghpat social media cell and the local Ramala police station took cognisance of the matter and launched an inquiry.

The accused was identified as Jitendra alias Ballam, of Kirthal village, police said.

He was arrested from the Ramala police station area on Sunday, they added.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further legal action is being taken, police said. 

