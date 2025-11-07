Street Dog Dies After Being Thrown Onto Transformer In Jaipur

An incident of animal cruelty has come to light in Jaipur's Bhankrota area, where a street dog was allegedly tied up and thrown onto an electrical transformer, leading to its death by electrocution, an official said on Friday.

The police said the dog's body was found hanging from a transformer about 20 feet high in the early hours of Friday after locals out for a morning walk noticed sparks coming from the transformer.

The electricity supply was stopped before the body was brought down and buried.

The incident took place in the Jaisinghpura area, where unidentified persons allegedly killed the animal late on Thursday night, the police said, adding that the matter is under investigation.

