At 9 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning Today

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

The national capital today recorded the coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to India Meteorological Department.

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 286.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent, they said.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.9 degree Celsius and 9.6 degree Celsius respectively.



