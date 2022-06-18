Rainfall In Delhi Brings Relief From Intense Heatwave

Delhi weather: Temperature has dropped drastically from over 40 degrees to less than 35 degrees Celsius.

The weather on Saturday morning turned pleasant in Delhi after the city received rainfall.

The rainfall brought respite from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped drastically from over 40 degrees Celsius in the past few days to less than 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is likely to experience "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" today, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.

The IMD had predicted yesterday, "Under the influence of Western Disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower tropospheric levels: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over the Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand); scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan during the next five days."

"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on June 17 and over Punjab on June 17, 18 and June 20," it had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)