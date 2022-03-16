Delhi Sees Highest Maximum Temperature This Season So Far At 35 Degrees

Delhi: The weather office predicted warmer days towards the weekend. (File)

It was a warm day in Delhi on Wednesday as the city recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season so far at 35 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office predicted warmer days towards the weekend.

In the morning, the capital recorded the month's highest minimum temperature so far at 20.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

During the day, strong surface winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph swept across the region, the weather office said.

"The maximum temperature today (Wednesday) settled at 35 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. This is also the highest maximum temperature so far this season," an official of the IMD said.

"The skies will be mainly clear on Thursday. The days will get warmer as the maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain around 36 degrees Celsius towards the weekend," the official said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of Thursday will hover around 34 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

The weather office said the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 36 per cent.

The city's air quality remained in the "poor" category on Wednesday.

The air quality index (AQI) stood 218 on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board's 24 hour AQI bulletin showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

