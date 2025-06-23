Rain, Thunderstorms Expected In Delhi Today, Yellow Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for the national capital, warning of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the city.

The rain is likely to bring some respite from the muggy conditions in Delhi, which recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius and 74 per cent humidity at 8.30 am.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph during the evening and night hours.

Issuing the yellow alert for the capital, it advised residents to remain cautious, especially during outdoor activities.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 96, in the 'satisfactory' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)