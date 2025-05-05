Delhi To Experience Rain, Thunderstorm Today: Weather Office

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, 1.5 degrees below the season's average.

Thunderstorm with rain are likely and the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 34 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8:30 am, humidity levels were recorded at 63 per cent.

Delhi recorded "moderate" air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 137 on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

