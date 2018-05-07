Delhi Weather: Thunderstorm, Rain Likely To Hit Delhi Today

The India Meteorological Department or IMD on Sunday said that there were chances of rains in the national capital, while a dust and thunder storm may hit the city in the next 24 hours.
"There are chances of rains at different areas of the city... There are possibilities of thunderstorm and dust storm towards Monday," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
On Sunday morning, home ministry issued a storm alert for 13 states and two union territories. Quoting the weather department the ministry said that Delhi, its adjoining areas and parts of western Uttar Pradesh are likely to see thunderstorms and rain for about two hours.
The Home Ministry alert comes after 124 people died and over 300 were injured in the thunderstorms and lightning that hit five states last week.
On Sunday, temperature in Delhi soared to a high of 36.2 degrees. The minimum temperature was 26.5 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am.
The weather office has said that the maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to hover around 38 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.