Thunderstorm Alert For Delhi And Suburbs By Home Ministry Delhi, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja expected to get rains this Sunday, the Met department said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi and the National Capital Region will see rain and thunderstorm on Sunday. (File) New Delhi: Thunderstorm and rain are likely in Delhi, the National Capital Region and parts of western Uttar Pradesh today, the Union Home Ministry has said, quoting the weather department. The Home Ministry alert comes after 124 people died and over 300 were injured in the thunderstorms and lightning that hit five states last week.



Delhi, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja expected to get rains this Sunday. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh like Meerut, Hapur, Muzzafarnagar and Bijnor too will see thunderstorm with rain, according to the Met department.



Last Wednesday, thunderstorm and dust storm wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The worst-hit areas were villages around Agra where 48 people died and Rajasthan's Bharatpur which reported 19 deaths.



, who cut short his election campaign in Karnataka, took an areal survey over Agra and Kanpur yesterday, and visited the injured in hospital. Nearly 75 people were killed in the state.



Asked why the state officials hadn't taken similar steps when the dust storms ravaged parts of the state, he seemed to point a finger at the weather department.



"I will be looking into that matter. I have ordered a meeting on this matter.... Why didn't the weather department alert people on time," Yogi Adityanath told reporters yesterday.





Thunderstorm and rain are likely in Delhi, the National Capital Region and parts of western Uttar Pradesh today, the Union Home Ministry has said, quoting the weather department. The Home Ministry alert comes after 124 people died and over 300 were injured in the thunderstorms and lightning that hit five states last week.Delhi, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja expected to get rains this Sunday. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh like Meerut, Hapur, Muzzafarnagar and Bijnor too will see thunderstorm with rain, according to the Met department.Last Wednesday, thunderstorm and dust storm wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The worst-hit areas were villages around Agra where 48 people died and Rajasthan's Bharatpur which reported 19 deaths. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , who cut short his election campaign in Karnataka, took an areal survey over Agra and Kanpur yesterday, and visited the injured in hospital. Nearly 75 people were killed in the state. Asked why the state officials hadn't taken similar steps when the dust storms ravaged parts of the state, he seemed to point a finger at the weather department."I will be looking into that matter. I have ordered a meeting on this matter.... Why didn't the weather department alert people on time," Yogi Adityanath told reporters yesterday. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter