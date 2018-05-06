Thunderstorm Alert For Delhi And Suburbs By Home Ministry

Delhi, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja expected to get rains this Sunday. Parts of western Uttar Pradesh like Meerut, Hapur, Muzzafarnagar and Bijnor too will see thunderstorm with rain, according to the Met department.
Last Wednesday, thunderstorm and dust storm wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The worst-hit areas were villages around Agra where 48 people died and Rajasthan's Bharatpur which reported 19 deaths.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who cut short his election campaign in Karnataka, took an areal survey over Agra and Kanpur yesterday, and visited the injured in hospital. Nearly 75 people were killed in the state.
Asked why the state officials hadn't taken similar steps when the dust storms ravaged parts of the state, he seemed to point a finger at the weather department.
"I will be looking into that matter. I have ordered a meeting on this matter.... Why didn't the weather department alert people on time," Yogi Adityanath told reporters yesterday.