Thunder, Dust Storm Expected In Several States Today, Day After 125 Died

A dust storm, accompanied by rain, wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh yesterday, leaving around 125 people dead. The storm swept across Delhi too, but no loss or damages were reported. The India Meteorological Department, on Friday, released a statement forecasting thunderstorms and gusty winds in several Indian states on Friday.The forecast suggests thunderstorms, accompanied with squall, will hit several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while thunderstorms, along with gusty wind, is predicted for Uttarakhand and Punjab.It also predicts heat wave conditions over western Rajasthan.

The weather office also sounded a 72-hour alert till Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Agra District and issued a detailed advisory to manage any imminent disaster.

This comes after a 132-kmph dust storm hit the city on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday and killing 44 people.



Agra has witnessed two devastating storms in 20 days. More than 1,400 villages continue to remain without power supply. The trains are also running late in the city, which is home to one of the seven wonders of the world - the Taj Mahal. Two wooden doors of the Taj minarets have been damaged and several trees in the mausoleum have been uprooted because of the deadly storm.

On Monday, May 7, MET predicts thunderstorm, accompanied with squall and hail in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. It also forecasted thunderstorms and gusty winds in Uttarakhand and Punjab.



Heavy rain is expected in North-Eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday, while thunderstorms/dust storm in Rajasthan.



Due to unfavourable weather conditions at Leh, a Go Air Flight from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi today. 165 passengers were travelling on the flight.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)



