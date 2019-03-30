Thunderstorm, Light Rain Likely In Delhi Today

The weather office predicted thunderstorm and very light rain in Delhi today. (FILE PHOTO)

Even as Delhi woke up to a sunny Saturday morning today, the Indian Meteorological Department said that Delhi skies will turn partly cloudy later in the day. The weather office also predicted thunderstorm and very light rain today.

The minimum temperature in Delhi today was recorded two notches above the season's average at 20.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

"The sky was clear in the morning. It is likely to turn cloudy in the later part of the day, with a possibility of light rains as well," an Indian Meteorological Department official said.

Humidity in Delhi was 68 percent at 8.30 am, he said.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded a notch above the season's average at 18.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 36.9 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

