Temperature Drops In Delhi, Partly Cloudy Sky Predicted For Tomorrow

The city is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, even as the weather office forecast light rain or drizzle late in the night.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 18.9 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The relative humidity stood at 77 per cent at 8.30 am and fell to 55 per cent at 5:30 pm.

Heavy rain and a thunderstorm drastically brought down the minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday. The city recorded a rainfall of 15 mm in the 24 hours starting 8:30 am on Monday.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average, and a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal.

This was the city's lowest minimum temperature for the month of May so far since May 1, 2004 when the mercury settled at a low of 16.7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's record lowest minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on May 2, 1982.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle at 20 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius respectively. The city is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, according to the IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (92) category around 8:15 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)