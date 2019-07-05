Rain Brings Respite From Humidity In Delhi, Neighbouring Areas

Delhi rain: The southwest monsoon has finally made an arrival over Delhi- weather department.

After weeks of scorching heat and humidity, people in Delhi received much-needed respite as rains greeted several parts of the national capital on Friday.

"After a delay of a week, the southwest monsoon has finally made an arrival over Delhi", tweeted Skymet, a private weather forecast company.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 29 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Scattered rain and thundershower activities are expected over Delhi-NCR on Friday and Saturday, the weather department added.

Apart from Delhi, the annual Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of western and northern India, including Rajasthan, portions of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Some regions of Punjab and Haryana are also likely to receive rainfall, predicted the Met Department.

