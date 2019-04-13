Partly Cloudy Skies, Light Rains Likely In Delhi Today

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius. (FILE)

Delhi woke up to a hot Saturday morning. However, the weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies towards the afternoon with possibility of light rains, thunder and lightning in some parts of Delhi in the evening.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's normal. The maximum temperature in Delhi will hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Delhi's Safdarjung observatory said Delhi received 0.5 mm rainfall till 8.30 AM. The humidity level was recorded at 49 per cent.

The weatherman also said that a fresh western disturbance-- likely to affect the western Himalayan region and northwest India from April 15-- may result in rainfall and hailstorms in Delhi on April 16.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.