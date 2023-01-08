Delhi Shivers At 1.9 Degrees Under Cold Wave, Fog Delays Trains, Flights

Old wave has gripped north India (File)

Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Aya Nagar also in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius and Palam 5.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.

A thick layer of fog covered Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning lowering visibility. The national capital and nearby states continue to witness severe cold and fog conditions.

Around 20 flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed on Sunday till 1 pm due to inclement weather and other operational issues, said an official at the Delhi airport.

The IMD has predicted cold wave and cold day conditions to continue over northwest India during the next two days till Monday.

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of the plains of Northwest India after two days from Tuesday onwards. No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over east India during the next three days till Tuesday and a rise of about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

A fall of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days till Monday with no significant change during the subsequent three days till Thursday, the weather department said.

"Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some/many parts during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next two days till Monday and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent three days over the region," the IMD said.

Very Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Tripura during the next three days till Tuesday, the weather office said, adding that very ground frost conditions will prevail in isolated places of north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh on January 8-9.

