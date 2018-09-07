Delhi Weather Live Updates: Heavy Rain In City, Flights Delays Expected

Delhi weather: Traffic movement was hit in certain areas after heavy rain on Thursday.

After heavy rain on Thursday evening, Delhi saw fresh showers today. The weather office had predicted cloudy skies and heavy rain in the city till before the weekend. Waterlogging in various parts led to traffic disruptions and the traffic police had advised people to avoid certain routes. Delhi and neighbouring areas have received above normal rain in August have widespread rainfall since the beginning of September. The weather office said this September saw the highest rainfall since 2011.

The maximum temperature was 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 27 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday's the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

