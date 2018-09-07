Delhi Weather Live Updates: Heavy Rain In City, Flights Delays Expected

The weather office had forecast rain in New Delhi till the weekend.

Delhi weather: Traffic movement was hit in certain areas after heavy rain on Thursday.

New Delhi: 

After heavy rain on Thursday evening, Delhi saw fresh showers today. The weather office had predicted cloudy skies and heavy rain in the city till before the weekend. Waterlogging in various parts led to traffic disruptions and the traffic police had advised people to avoid certain routes. Delhi and neighbouring areas have received above normal rain in August have widespread rainfall since the beginning of September. The weather office said this September saw the highest rainfall since  2011.

The maximum temperature was 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 27 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday's the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

 

Here are the live updates of rain in Delhi:

 


Sep 07, 2018
16:23 (IST)

Weather parameters today:

Precipitation: 80%

Wind speed: 23 km/per hour

Humidity: 87%

Sep 07, 2018
16:02 (IST)
Heavy rain hit several parts of Delhi this afternoon as the sky over the national capital remained engulfed in dark clouds with forecast of more rain." 
Sep 07, 2018
16:00 (IST)
"The sky will get generally cloudy with light or moderate rains expected during the day ahead," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said in the morning.
Sep 07, 2018
15:59 (IST)
Few spells of rain are likely over Delhi along with  Faridabad,  Gurugram,  Noida  during next 8 hours: Skymet weather on Twitter
Sep 07, 2018
15:53 (IST)
Delhi traffic police alert

Traffic is affected from Old Gurugram Road towards Rao Mata Din Marg Crossing & Fun N Food Village due to water logging. Kindly avoid the stretch.
