Delhi Weather: Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of Delhi, Traffic Jam On Major Roads

Heavy rain hit several parts of Delhi this afternoon as the sky over the national capital remained engulfed in dark clouds with forecast of more rain.

The rain brought relief to the city amid a humid weather. The humidity at 8.30 am was 92 per cent.

The afternoon shower slowed traffic in major roads across the capital and caused waterlogging in several areas, specially south-west and west Delhi.

It was a sunny morning in Delhi on Friday with the minimum temperature recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky will get generally cloudy with light or moderate rains expected during the day ahead," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said in the morning.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Delhi and its adjoining areas have received above normal rain in August and has been seeing widespread rainfall since the beginning of September. According to the weather office, this September saw the highest rainfall since that of 2011.

Rainfall in Delhi will decrease significantly from September 10 onwards, however, temperatures will rise. Monsoon withdrawal expected around the September 20.

The rains have been attributed to the cyclonic circulation over Haryana and adjoining areas, along with the axis of the monsoon trough which is seen in close proximity to Delhi and its suburbs.