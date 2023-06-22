Delhi Wakes Up To Pleasant Weather, Receives Light Rain Early Morning

Delhi Weather: Delhi received light rains, light to moderate intensity rain predicted.

The national capital woke up to pleasant weather after receiving light rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi during the next two hours.

"22/06/2023: 04:40 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of ( Bawana, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Malviyanagar), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Nuh (Haryana) Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.) during next 2 hours," Tweeted RWFC New Delhi.

22/06/2023: 04:40 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of ( Bawana, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Punjabi Bagh, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) June 21, 2023

The RWFC provides the weather forecasts for North-West India and the Delhi NCR region. They tweeted about rain forecasts for Gurugram from the early hours of the morning, to occur until later hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, several parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.

The water especially clogged the expressway after the rains, causing a traffic jam for up to 5 kilometers. People were highly inconvenienced as massive delays were caused, and public transport was also hindered. A bus full of passengers was stuck in the waterlogged conditions for more than an hour and could do nothing but wait.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) of Delhi, predicted thunderstorm conditions with light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in some of the adjoining areas of Delhi, including Gurugram.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)