Delhi Temperatures Likely To Rise By Holi, Says Private Forecaster Skymet

Delhi skies will be partly cloudy on Monday morning, Met said. (FILE PHOTO)

Private weather forecaster Skymet has said that Delhi temperatures are likely to rise by Holi, that is March 21. While the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to rise to 31 degrees Celsius, the minimum can go up to 17 degrees Celsius.

"Due to clear skies and bright sunshine, we can expect a warm and dry Holi. No weather activities are being expected over Delhi and NCR over the three next few days," Mahesh Palawat from Skymet said.

However, according to a Met department official, a western disturbance may give rise to a thundery development over Delhi on March 19 and 20.

The Met department said on Sunday that Delhi skies will be partly cloudy on Monday morning with the maximum temperature hovering around 29 degrees Celsius.

Skies remained clear in Delhi on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, said a Met department official.

The humidity oscillated between 91 and 41 per cent.

